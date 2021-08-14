Multiple Deshaun Watson accusers raise concerns regarding their interviews with the NFL

August 14, 2021
In May, attorney Tony Buzbee expressed concern that some of his clients with accusations against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson “did not feel like they were being respected” during voluntary interviews with NFL investigators. Two of Buzbee’s clients have gone public with their objections to the process.

Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley spoke to Jenny Vrentas of SI.com regarding the treatment they received when meeting with Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney of the league office.

“This woman asked me what I was wearing, which honestly really pissed me off,” Solis told Vrentas. “She explained that that’s something that she has to ask — which I don’t believe at all. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to be wearing that would suggest that I don’t want you to put your penis on my hand. Do I need to wear a turtleneck?”

Solis explained that she became concerned during the interview that “my words were going to be used against me.”

Baxley told Vrentas that she believed the tone from the investigators was “patronizing” and amounted to “victim-blaming.” Baxley, who also was the first alleged victim to file a criminal complaint with the Houston Police Department, compared her experience with the NFL to her experience with the HPD.

“My forensic interview [with HPD] was very respectful and trauma-informed,” Baxley told Vrentas. “They let me speak uninterrupted, whereas with Lisa Friel and the [other NFL investigator], they would cut me off, they would question things, they would circle back.” Baxley said that she thought they were “trying to trip me up.”

“[T]hey were really looking for the weaknesses that they thought they could exploit,” Baxley said.

Said the league in a statement to SI.com: “We are grateful to the women who came forward to share their experiences, and we recognize how difficult talking about these issues may be as we try to understand the facts of the matter.” The NFL declined to make Friel or Gaffney available to be interviewed by Vrentas “saying it is the investigators’ policy not to comment during ongoing investigation.” (We’ve got a feeling they won’t be made available after the investigation ends, either.)

It’s not uncommon for investigators to have actual or perceived agendas. Is the investigator simply trying to understand what happened, or is the investigator trying to lock in a story and/or challenge aspects of it?

Regardless of whether the perceptions of Solis and Baxley are accurate, the mere fact that they believe they weren’t respected during the process and said so publicly counts as a loss for the NFL. The responsibility for league investigators in dealing with victims of alleged misconduct is to ensure that the witnesses are treated at all times with respect and dignity — and that they exit the process believing without equivocation that they were.

24 responses to “Multiple Deshaun Watson accusers raise concerns regarding their interviews with the NFL

  3. They NFL has no legal obligation (or authority) to follow apply any state or federal laws or even to investigate this. Their motivation is for self-preservation and keeping good public relations. That’s it!

    Right, wrong or indifferent; making these accusations against the NFL’s process is just noise.

    If crimes were committed then let a grand jury bring an indictment. But the NFL has no obligation in this regard.

  4. Watson behaved like an entitled jerk accustomed to getting whatever he wants, and has been getting it ever since he displayed athletic talent. Lotta leeway there. If it walks like a duck, smells like a duck, and quacks like a duck…….

  6. 2 out of 22 is “multiple” but by not giving a number it implies most of the women were complaining.

    Buzbee has multiple times sensationalized the case in the press while simultaneously claiming that he wasn’t trying the case in the press.

    To me this is more of the same. Another press conference with no probative value designed to put pressure on the NFL to put pressure on Watson to settle but we certainly wouldn’t want to try the case in public.

  7. First of all, I’m not surprised that the NFL is trying to find ways to dispute the accusers from sinking one of their fair-haired boys. Second of all, I am kind of surprised by the tone of the article. There’s been more than 30 posts from the author of this article that have been pro-Watson from the beginning and this one looks like the tide is turning.

  8. Acting like an entitled jerk is not a statutory offense. If these therapists performed sexual acts in exchange for pay, and the entitled jerk paid them, both are “guilty” of the offense.

  10. bloodonhishands says:
    August 14, 2021 at 9:18 am
    Acting like an entitled jerk is not a statutory offense. If these therapists performed sexual acts in exchange for pay, and the entitled jerk paid them, both are “guilty” of the offense.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    I completely agree. And at the end of the day the accusers need to come with “clean hands” for even the most eager prosecutor. That this has languished from a criminal perspective smells of that.

  11. Did these women meet with the investigators without an attorney present? *facepalm*

    What did they expect from NFL PAID investigators?

  12. We live in strange times where there is a huge illusion that women are supported in this country while they continue to lose their sports and restrooms to men along with many other things (some people won’t even call women mom’s anymore). Women are under attack from every direction and I wonder how long they will continue to put up with it. So no surprise to see the NFL disrespecting them too.

  13. The NFL investigators are not your friends. “Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.” I learned that on Law & Order. Frankly, there is no reason for any of these women to talk to any NFL investigator unless they are under oath, in a deposition, with their own counsel present.

  14. Honestly, the NFL doesn’t care about these women or Deshaun Watson. The only goal here is to keep the shield clean and owners happy with franchise values growing exponentially.

  15. Right, wrong or indifferent; making these accusations against the NFL’s process is just noise.
    —————————————————————————————

    This is a silly way of looking at it. No kidding, the NFL doesn’t legally have to behave a certain way. But why go through the trouble of investigating if they aren’t going to be professional about it?

    Going public and making the NFL look bad is a natural and obvious move in response, one the unprofessional NFL investigators obviously didn’t even think about.

  16. Hmmmmmm….I’m sure Buzbee would never advise his clients to aggressively condemn the investigators of the multi-billion dollar corporation.

  17. In this era, why would you even take a chance of this coming out. Egregious self own by the NFL.

  18. Sounds about right. Word to the wise, trust NO ONE in that office.

  19. Makes for good TV, but comparing a police interview to an interview by NFL investigators is false equivalence. HPD and the NFL have different goals and aren’t regulated by the same set of rules or procedures. This whole thing is nothing more than the latest episode of the Buzbee reality show. He claims he doesn’t want to try the case in the media, yet that’s all he’s done so far.

  20. There is no obligation to lend a witness the benefit of the doubt in a conference room or court or anywhere else. When you’re threatening another person’s career or potentially committing extortion, you should expect a few tough questions. But if crimes are proved, then I say stick it to him.

  21. Why were these women surprised? The NFL has a large stake in the outcome of this mess. They aren’t a neutral party. Friel’s being paid big bucks to keep the NFL from having to come down hard on star players. So, Friel is using the tactics of a defense attorney in this case and trying to find lines of attack on the victims. The NFL’s investigation is always going to be skewed to what the NFL thinks is best for the NFL. That shouldn’t be a revelation to anyone.

  22. Not a supporter or defender of Watson in any way, but there is such a thing as suggestive dress, made and/or worn to attract attention(NOT ACTIONS) There is also such a thing as suggestive behavior. Not saying nfl has the right to make these determinations,but a court of law should. Again all I am saying is there is no denying suggestive whatever is real (although not necessarily in this case). Advertising is totally about suggestion for example.

  23. Details matter and not for the reasons you might think. A question like “what were you wearing” isn’t aimed at victim shaming, it’s aimed at determining credibility and probably determining baseline response behavior. What details can or can’t you remember? Are you consistent with details? How do you act when you respond to simple questions where the truth is obvious vs. more complex or detailed salient questions that will incriminate the respondent? Do you give responses that only shed positive light on yourself or will you be truthful even if it makes you look bad?

    To expect to just be believed and not have to remember and articulate details is just absolutely naive. This seems to be an attempt, most likely by the attorney, to discredit the NFL process as when it inevitably goes to civil court, the NFL will be named as a defendant as well.

    These investigators, especially at that level, are generally highly skilled and professional attorneys, often times highly, former, skilled criminal investigators (FBI, etc). They know what they’re doing and how to finesse information out of people.

  24. Also, agendas are irrelevant. The NFL wants to know the absolute truth. Lies and unknown surprises will cost them huge sums of money in court and they know all too well that a jury can smell BS from a mile away.

