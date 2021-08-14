Multiple Deshaun Watson accusers raise concerns regarding their interviews with the NFL

Getty Images

In May, attorney Tony Buzbee expressed concern that some of his clients with accusations against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson “did not feel like they were being respected” during voluntary interviews with NFL investigators. Two of Buzbee’s clients have gone public with their objections to the process.

Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley spoke to Jenny Vrentas of SI.com regarding the treatment they received when meeting with Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney of the league office.

“This woman asked me what I was wearing, which honestly really pissed me off,” Solis told Vrentas. “She explained that that’s something that she has to ask — which I don’t believe at all. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to be wearing that would suggest that I don’t want you to put your penis on my hand. Do I need to wear a turtleneck?”

Solis explained that she became concerned during the interview that “my words were going to be used against me.”

Baxley told Vrentas that she believed the tone from the investigators was “patronizing” and amounted to “victim-blaming.” Baxley, who also was the first alleged victim to file a criminal complaint with the Houston Police Department, compared her experience with the NFL to her experience with the HPD.

“My forensic interview [with HPD] was very respectful and trauma-informed,” Baxley told Vrentas. “They let me speak uninterrupted, whereas with Lisa Friel and the [other NFL investigator], they would cut me off, they would question things, they would circle back.” Baxley said that she thought they were “trying to trip me up.”

“[T]hey were really looking for the weaknesses that they thought they could exploit,” Baxley said.

Said the league in a statement to SI.com: “We are grateful to the women who came forward to share their experiences, and we recognize how difficult talking about these issues may be as we try to understand the facts of the matter.” The NFL declined to make Friel or Gaffney available to be interviewed by Vrentas “saying it is the investigators’ policy not to comment during ongoing investigation.” (We’ve got a feeling they won’t be made available after the investigation ends, either.)

It’s not uncommon for investigators to have actual or perceived agendas. Is the investigator simply trying to understand what happened, or is the investigator trying to lock in a story and/or challenge aspects of it?

Regardless of whether the perceptions of Solis and Baxley are accurate, the mere fact that they believe they weren’t respected during the process and said so publicly counts as a loss for the NFL. The responsibility for league investigators in dealing with victims of alleged misconduct is to ensure that the witnesses are treated at all times with respect and dignity — and that they exit the process believing without equivocation that they were.