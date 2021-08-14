Patrick Surtain II scores pick-six in Broncos preseason debut

Getty Images

Patrick Surtain II has entered the NFL in style.

Surtain, the Broncos’ rookie cornerback, intercepted a pass in the second quarter of today’s preseason game in Minnesota and raced 30 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Denver selected Surtain with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and the Broncos are expecting him to develop into one of the best cornerbacks in football. So far, he looks good.

The Broncos are currently crushing the Vikings 23-3, although it’s worth noting that the Broncos are playing most of their starters, while the Vikings are playing none of theirs. The pass Surtain intercepted was thrown by Jake Browning, who started at quarterback for the Vikings today but might not even make their regular-season roster.