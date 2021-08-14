Randy Gregory has simple advice for athletes dealing with issues: “Speak up”

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has persisted through plenty of adversity. Along the way, he’s learned plenty of things.

Now 28 years old, Gregory has started only one NFL regular-season game due to multiple suspensions arising from efforts to combat depression and anxiety.

Recently, Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked Gregory for the advice he’d give to young athletes who are dealing with similar issues.

“Speak up,” Gregory said. “That’s probably the most simple answer I can give you from my own experience. I just was never the best at speaking up and asking for help, and probably didn’t want to receive it, if I am being honest.”

In the past, people didn’t speak up in part because of the stigma associated with mental-health struggles. The times in that regard have changed, quickly.

“Now it’s a little bit different if you speak up and tell people what you really need and take a very honest and genuine approach to your needs you can get a lot of stuff figured out,” Gregory said. “At least at this level there is a lot of stuff being demanded of you day in and day out, and a lot of times we are seeing it more people are talking about it. . . . A lot of times in the past the mental health aspect of it was kinda pushed off to the side and all of this other stuff building up and you kinda crack. Speaking up and getting in front of it when you can, and taking a serious approach to it.”

Gregory obviously wouldn’t still be on an NFL team if he didn’t have the talent to justify his status. But he’s finally moving toward having the ability to maximize his abilities, both on the field and off. He’s becoming a leader on the Dallas defense.

“I’ve never been the biggest follower, but I would never consider myself a leader and so now stepping in that role I’m trying to find the best way to lead the way I know I can,” Gregory told Engel. “Definitely speaking up more in instances, but in the past I probably wouldn’t have.”

Young players should listen to Gregory. Everyone should listen to him. When you need help with anything, speak up. It’s always been simpler to say. It’s now becoming more and more simple to do.