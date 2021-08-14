Report: Dak Prescott’s MRI shows strain is healing well

USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott underwent another MRI on Saturday, as planned, after the Cowboys returned to Dallas-Fort Worth, and the MRI’s results were as expected.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports the test revealed Prescott’s latissimus strain is “healing well.”

The quarterback removed himself from practice July 28 after experiencing pain in his throwing shoulder. An original MRI revealed the strain, with rest the recommended treatment.

He did some light throwing last Saturday and again Tuesday in training camp before some pregame work with Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott before Friday night’s exhibition game against the Cardinals.

Prescott has had no issues after his throwing sessions, according to Archer.

Prescott did not play in the Cowboys’ 19-16 loss in Arizona, but he hopes to practice this week before seeing action against the Texans on Aug. 21 at AT&T Stadium. Prescott has not played a game since Oct. 11 when he dislocated and fractured his right ankle against the Giants.