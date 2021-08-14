Report: Michael Thomas will attend the Saints-Ravens game in Baltimore

The Saints and receiver Michael Thomas are mending fences. Or they’re at least creating the impression that they are.

Jeff Duncan of Nola.com reports that Thomas will attend Saturday’s preseason game against the Ravens, at the request of coach Sean Payton.

Payton and Thomas met recently in an effort to salvage a relationship that seemed to be irrevocably fractured. The friction started last year, and it escalated when Thomas failed to get surgery on his ankle until June. Along the way, he ignored calls from Payton and others. Thomas then accused the team of trying to harm his reputation.

Last year, the Thomas camp tried to get other teams to make a trade offer for Thomas. No offer was made. This year, the best way to get the most value for Thomas comes from creating the impression that everything is fine. Even if it isn’t.

There’s a chance, obviously, that everything is indeed fine. It’s hard to imagine one meeting reversing months of dysfunction.

Here’s one very real possibility, and this is pure speculation: Payton could have told Thomas that his best move will be to commit to having a big season, and that maybe a trade will happen next June, when the cap consequences for doing so would be much more manageable for the Saints.

4 responses to “Report: Michael Thomas will attend the Saints-Ravens game in Baltimore

  1. And I’m sure you can hear me complain and boast about how awesome I am all the way down on the field.”

  2. I’m seeing a trade that involves the Patriots….
    Chase Winovich, Na’keal Harry & Gilmore for Thomas…..
    Thomas will be out 1st 3rd of season but Mac will need a true #1 to aide in his development the next 3-4 years & Thomas will come at a reasonable price for next 4 years & will provide that much needed & proven skill set….Agalor & Bourne along with Myers & developing WR Wilkinson can provide Mac with enough talent (coupled with Jonnu & Henry) to get thru the 1st half of the season till Thomas gets healthy & up to speed….. Bill can’t keep everyone & JC JACKSON looks more like the long term investment than Gilmore at this stage & it looks to be a win win situation for BOTH teams…. Bill & Payton have mutual respect for each other & it wouldn’t shock me to see something like this transpire…

  3. As a saints fan I don’t see him being traded at least till after the season. It’s just to big of a cap hit while still paying off Drew’s hit. He is good but never the homerun hitting wr. He is a 10 15yrd slant guy with great hands. He moves the chains about all. If he does get traded I’d think they would want draft picks.

