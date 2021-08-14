Trevor Lawrence shrugs off first snap strip sack

Getty Images

The Jaguars listed two starting quarterback on their unofficial preseason depth chart. The rookie got the first start of the preseason.

Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, entered the game after the Browns finished the opening drive with a field goal. On the first snap, the pocket collapsed on Lawrence. He fumbled the ball but recovered it.

Lawrence shrugged off the blunder, delivering a third-down completion to extend the drive. He ultimately led the offense to a pair of first downs before things sputtered at the Jacksonville 45.

For his first NFL drive, Lawrence completed three of five passes for 24 yards.

Coach Urban Meyer recently has said that the competition between Lawrence and Gardner Minshew is open. Minshew, who has said he hasn’t moved his bowels in weeks because No. 2 isn’t an option, will be the No. 2 guy tonight.