Trey Lance has an 80-yard touchdown pass on his second preseason throw

Take a seat, Jimmy G.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance has made a splash early in his NFL debut, with an 80-yard touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

Rolling left, Lance stopped, looked at his options, and then lofted the ball from the left hash at the San Francisco 13 to receiver Trent Sherfield, who caught the ball just outside the numbers on the right side of the field at the Kansas City 43 and ran the ball in for a score.

G.M. John Lynch recently has said that Lance is pushing Jimmy Garoppolo for the starting job. That play could be the thing that helps shove Garoppolo not only to the bench but, if he refuses an eventual request that he take a pay cut, off the roster entirely.

Garoppolo handled one drive, completing three of three passes for 26 yards. If/when the team decides that Lance is the better option, the 49ers would be wise to put Garoppolo in bubble wrap. Any serious injury would put them on the hook for his full $25 million in 2021 compensation.

  4. So much made from preseason games. No question Lance is talented. I think it’s a little premature to annoint him the starter.

  7. Calm down. It’s preseason. Can he execute the check down?

    Regards,

    Mac J. in new England

  9. Steve Erkel says:
    August 14, 2021 at 9:24 pm
    He’ll be the best QB out of this Rookie class.

    8 14 Rate This

    —————

    He won’t. All of his college highlight look like that. Wide open WR 40 yards downfield. One trick pony who runs a lot. A good D will easilytake those looks away and make him panic.

    BB would eat him alive. You take away all the deep stuff
    and take out the edges on the run. Game over.

    Throwing the ball deep and running isn’t enough. Wilson and Lance will clearly be the worst.

    Fields also in the mix. They just don’t have the football IQ.

  10. Love this kid’s talent, but the real question is will the player’s and coaches be allowed to influence the outcomes of the games this year?

    Or will it just be the mafia and dirty zebras like Bill Vinovich deciding wins and losses again, as usual?

    Serious question. Will determine how watchable or interested anyone with minimal intelligence will have in this league.

  11. Trey has looked very good tonight.

    But why not keep Garappolo? Yes, he costs a lot, but he already fits into the salary cap this year, and if the Niners have learned anything the last couple of years it’s that you need a good backup QB. It wouldn’t hurt to have Garappolo even if Lance assumes the starting QB position; at least for this season.

  12. A lot of late hit and helmet hits by cheits D in this game….very reminiscent of SB 4th quarter.

    ————

    Just from that prediction alone I know they have about a 90 percent chance of succeeding. You predictions have been so off, it’s hilarious.

