Trey Lance has an 80-yard touchdown pass on his second preseason throw

USA Today Sports

Take a seat, Jimmy G.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance has made a splash early in his NFL debut, with an 80-yard touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

Rolling left, Lance stopped, looked at his options, and then lofted the ball from the left hash at the San Francisco 13 to receiver Trent Sherfield, who caught the ball just outside the numbers on the right side of the field at the Kansas City 43 and ran the ball in for a score.

G.M. John Lynch recently has said that Lance is pushing Jimmy Garoppolo for the starting job. That play could be the thing that helps shove Garoppolo not only to the bench but, if he refuses an eventual request that he take a pay cut, off the roster entirely.

Garoppolo handled one drive, completing three of three passes for 26 yards. If/when the team decides that Lance is the better option, the 49ers would be wise to put Garoppolo in bubble wrap. Any serious injury would put them on the hook for his full $25 million in 2021 compensation.