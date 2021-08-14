Ups and downs for Taysom Hill in preseason opener

USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill got the start at quarterback for the Saints on Saturday night and his first drive showed some of the passing ability that New Orleans would be looking for in their offense.

Hill hooked up with Marquez Callaway three times for 61 yards and the Saints moved the ball inside the Baltimore 10-yard line on their first possession of the game. They couldn’t turn that position into points, however, as Latavius Murray fumbled and the Ravens recovered the ball.

The second possession also ended with a turnover. Hill threw a pass that either sailed well wide of Ty Montgomery or Montgomery and Hill miscommunicated on the route as Ravens safety Geno Stone picked off the pass.

Hill moved the Saints into Ravens territory again on his final drive of the night, but linebacker Patrick Queen dropped him for a 12-yard sack on third down and the Saints had to punt the ball away.

Hill was 8-of-12 for 81 yards and the Saints’ turnover issues continued when Devonta Freeman fumbled the ball after a handoff on Jameis Winston‘s first snap of the preseason.