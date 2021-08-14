Vic Fangio: Both QBs played well, no separation today

Getty Images

Drew Lock got the first shot to run the Broncos offense in Saturday’s preseason opener and he made the most of it.

Lock drove the Broncos to Minnesota’s 4-yard-line to open the game, hit KJ Hamler for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the second drive, and threw another touchdown to cap a 10-play, 85-yard drive with his second touchdown pass of the day. Lock was 5-of-7 for 151 yards before giving way to Teddy Bridgewater, who had success as well.

Bridgewater was 7-of-8 for 74 yards and a touchdown, which led head coach Vic Fangio to say after the game that both quarterbacks played well.

“I don’t think any separation happened today,” Fangio said, via Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports.

Bridgewater is set to start the team’s second preseason game and he’ll likely see more starters than the Vikings fielded on Saturday, so that may be a spot where some separation starts to appear in the Broncos’ quarterback competition.