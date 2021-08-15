Colts DC Matt Eberflus out for Sunday due to COVID-19 related reasons

Getty Images

The Colts have another COVID-19 concern within their coaching staff.

Indianapolis announced on Sunday that the team’s defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will not coach on Sunday due to COVID-19 related reasons. The Colts announced that safeties coach Alan Williams will perform Eberflus’ duties for the team’s Sunday matchup with the Panthers.

This is the second time since the start of training camp that a Colts coach has missed time due to COVID-19. Head coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, missed the first few days of practice after testing positive for the virus in late July.

The Colts did not announce whether Eberflus tested positive for the virus. But given that the NFL required coaches to be vaccinated in order to be within close proximity of players, it’s reasonable to assume Eberflus meets that requirement.

Williams is in his second stint with the Colts as a defensive assistant. He returned to the organization when Reich took over as head coach in 2018. He was previously the team’s defensive backs coach from 2002-2011. He then served as the Vikings defensive coordinator from 2012-2013 and the Lions’ defensive backs/safeties coach from 2014-2017.