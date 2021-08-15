Curtis Samuel off PUP list; Washington cuts Kelvin Harmon, Chris Miller

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel has finally hit the practice field for Washington.

A groin injury led Washington to put Samuel on the physically unable to perform list when they started camp last month. Samuel also had a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list that started and ended while he remained on the PUP list, but he’s finally cleared to practice on all fronts.

Samuel came off the list on Sunday and participated in his first camp practice since signing with Washington this offseason. The wideout is expected to complement Terry McLaurin as leading targets for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this fall.

Word on Sunday morning was that Washington was releasing running back Lamar Miller. They confirmed that while announcing Samuel’s return to action and also passed along that they have cut wide receiver Kelvin Harmon and cornerback Chris Miller.