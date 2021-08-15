Jaguars may be paying some of Joe Schobert’s $7 million salary, after all

Getty Images

The trade that sent linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jaguars to the Steelers includes Jacksonville paying some of his $7 million guaranteed salary. Unless it doesn’t. Unless it does.

That fact has ping-ponged through media reports in certain days in connection with the trade that brought a sixth-round pick in 2022 to Jacksonville. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed it after Saturday night’s game against the Browns.

“I believe we are [paying some of the salary],” Meyer said. “That’s a Trent [Baalke question]. . . . I don’t want to say something that’s not true.”

Meyer also was asked why Schobert, who signed a five-year, $53.5 million deal with Jacksonville in 2020, wasn’t a good fit.

“I won’t say he’s a good fit,” Meyer said. “We felt good about the depth that we have right now at the linebacker position. That was one of those things, I just listened and learned a lot about the whole process with that. I get it. You get special-teams value, too, when you start taking [Shaquille] Quarterman and Quincy Williams and Dakota [Allen] and . . . Chappelle [Russell]. So we have four young cats that have some real special-teams value to us right now. And Damien [Wilson] we felt is really coming on.”

Wilson and Schobert had been listed as co-starters at inside linebacker on the team’s most recent depth chart. Wilson is now the guy, with Quarterman, Williams, Allen, and Russell providing the depth behind Wilson and Myles Jack.