Patriots get Chase Winovich on practice field, cut three players

The Patriots have defensive end Chase Winovich back on the practice field.

Winovich opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but reporters at Sunday’s practice noted that Winovich was on the field with the rest of the squad for the first time this summer. Winovich also was out for the team’s mandatory minicamp in the spring with an undisclosed injury.

Winovich played in every game for the Patriots over his first two seasons. The 2019 third-rounder has 74 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in his 32 regular season appearances.

The Patriots have also started paring down their roster. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that defensive end Rashod Berry, tight end David Wells, and wide receiver Marvin Hall have been cut ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to get to 85 players.