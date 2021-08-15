Push from Aaron Rodgers and others to bring back Clay Matthews isn’t a joke

August 15, 2021
Some dismissed the social-media effort by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Randall Cobb, and tackle David Bakhtiari to bring back linebacker Clay Matthews as a joke, or more specifically as a precursor to a one-day retirement contract.

It’s not. Per a league source, there has been no conversation regarding a one-day, walk-away deal between the Packers and Matthews.

Rodgers, Cobb, and Bakhtiari did what they did because they want Matthews back on the team, we’re told. Matthews, who didn’t play in 2020, hasn’t ruled out playing in 2021. It’s believed that he would be receptive to the possibility of returning to the Packers. It’s also believed that he’s been receptive to playing for the Packers since the moment he was cut by the Rams last year.

If there’s any tongue-in-cheek quality to the effort, it comes from the fact that Rodgers and the other Packers players know the front office won’t do it. Which serves only to make the quarterback’s strained relationship with the front office a little more awkward, since the powers-that-be surely would prefer not being publicly pressured to do something they don’t intend to do.

16 responses to "Push from Aaron Rodgers and others to bring back Clay Matthews isn't a joke

  1. Its getting ridiculous. There is a player on that roster that has that spot deservingly. AR and his buddies better be careful not to create a schism between their boys club and the rest of the team.

  4. I’ve been behind Rodgers disgust with our GM but this is insane Matthews has been washed up for
    several years now.
    This makes no sense it still sounds like a prank to me .

  5. It’s my understanding Aaron would also like input into the stadium menu and beverage selections for fans.

  6. Nothing Is a joke when uttered by “The Prince of Green Bay”! He has a lifetime contract as QB1 and will twist and turn that franchise and city at his pleasure.

  7. Making sure your buddies get positions alongside you at a job with more qualified candidates both in-house and waiting in the wings is one of the hallmarks of a toxic workplace, undoubtedly

  10. Clay wasn’t even in the league last year and even with Rodgers lobbying for him the Texans still had to eat half of Cobb’s contract and get nothing back to unload him.

    I think Rodgers plan is to destroy the Packers from within on his way out of town and then blame Gute for it and cite it as a reason for leaving. All the while insisting that he’s just the QB not the GM.

  12. This team is going 9 wins and 8 losses this year. Not sure why the Packers are keeping this numb scull. Next year the trade value will be zilch if they tore up 2023. Sit him and let him watch Jordan Love stink it up.

  13. since the powers-that-be surely would prefer not being publicly pressured to do something they don’t intend to do.
    __
    You mean like Randall Cobb?

  15. Obviously, Rodgers really wanted to be traded so now is trying to wreak havoc on the Packers for not letting him leave. Probably giggling quietly to himself thinking “what else can I make them do?”

  16. Rodgers cant let go of the past. Losing jordy and Jennings started the sourness that is this.

