Report: MRI on Jordan Love’s shoulder comes back clean

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had his preseason debut cut short on Saturday night, but it doesn’t look like he should be limited in the future.

Love was set to play three quarters against the Texans, but left at halftime after getting “dinged up” on second quarter sack. Love said he was feeling good after the game and tests on Sunday reportedly show no reason for concern.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that an MRI of Love’s right shoulder came back clean. That should allow for Love to get back on the practice field this week.

Assuming that’s the case, Love will get a chance to work against the Jets defense in a couple of joint practices before next Saturday’s game between the two teams. Love was 12-of-17 for 122 yards and a touchdown before exiting against Houston.