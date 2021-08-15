Sean Payton: I’m not making comparisons with the QBs right now

Getty Images

The competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston for the Saints’ quarterback job moved forward with Saturday night’s preseason opener, but head coach Sean Payton was in no mood to update the scoreboard after a 17-14 loss to the Ravens.

Hill and Winston each threw interceptions as the Saints turned the ball over six times over the course of the game and Payton cited that sloppiness with the ball as a reason not to discuss which quarterback might be in front at this stage of the process.

“I’m not making comparisons with the quarterbacks right now,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “It doesn’t matter who [played better], really, with six turnovers, right?”

Hill and wide receiver Ty Montgomery made different reads on his interception and a Winston pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey was underthrown and bounced off Humphrey’s hands into those of a Ravens defender. Winston also made a good throw on a touchdown to Humphrey while Hill and Marquez Callaway hooked up for a series of completions early in the game.

They’ll get another crack at game action against the Jaguars on August 23, although it remains to be seen whether Payton will be any more forthcoming about where things stand at that point.