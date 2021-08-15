Titans sign Deon Yelder

Getty Images

The Titans have made a switch at tight end.

Tennessee announced on Sunday that the team has signed tight end Deon Yelder and waived tight end Gabe Holmes.

Yelder has spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. He’s appeared in 26 games with two starts, making 10 receptions for 86 yards.

Yelder has also had short stints with New Orleans and Washington.

Tennessee had just signed Holmes earlier this week. He also had a short stint with the Dolphins this year.

The Titans also announced that linebacker B.J. Bello has been placed on injured reserve. Bello was entering his fifth season but suffered an ankle injury during the team’s preseason victory over the Falcons on Friday.