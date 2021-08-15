Trevor Lawrence says he was nervous at first, settled down quickly in preseason debut

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his much-anticipated NFL preseason debut on Saturday night, and he said afterward that he was feeling some nerves on his first play, when he was hit and fumbled.

“The first play you’re a little bit, especially first game here in the NFL, you’re a little bit nervous; but after that, you’re just playing ball,” Lawrence said, via ESPN. “Definitely felt that [comfort] setting in. I usually typically get nervous before the first game of any season anyway, so that’s pretty standard. I was excited. I was ready to get out there. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been my dream.”

Lawrence said that once he shook off the nerves, he felt good about how he played.

“I feel like the first time out there, I felt comfortable, felt poised,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, the first play’s not kind of what you want for the first play, but after that, I thought we did a good job. We communicated well up front. They did a really good job of protection. At least one of those sacks was on me, for sure, just holding the ball too long. That’s something I’ll work on. Just maneuvering in the pocket is something I’ve always got to work on.”

Officially, the Jaguars say Lawrence and Gardner Minshew are competing for the starting job. Realistically, it’s hard to see any way Minshew wins the competition, especially after Lawrence outplayed Minshew on Saturday night. Lawrence went 6-for-9 for 71 yards, while Minshew went 4-for-8 for 47 yards.