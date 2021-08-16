After attending four practices last week, Deshaun Watson misses practice on Monday

Getty Images

Last week, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s frustration bubbled over while exiting the practice field. It didn’t happen on Monday, because he wasn’t at practice.

Via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, Watson didn’t attend practice on Monday with teammates. Last week, Watson attended four practices.

“Nothing has changed from last week,” Texans coach David Culley said Monday morning, ignoring the obvious difference from last week to this week (i.e., his absence from practice). “We’re not going to talk about what we do in personnel each day in practice. We haven’t done that all fall, so we’re not gonna do that.”

As explained on Sunday, news that grand jury subpoenas are being issued doesn’t mean an indictment is imminent. The Texans quite possibly will have to make some decisions about how to handle Watson while the legal process continues to unfold. And as we’ve said for weeks, the teams interested in Watson (Panthers, Broncos, Eagles, and maybe Dolphins) won’t do anything until the criminal complaints are resolved.