Andy Reid: There’s a “pretty good chance” Patrick Mahomes will get more preseason snaps

Patrick Mahomes did play in the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the 49ers, though he wasn’t on the field for very long.

Mahomes took just four snaps on Kansas City’s opening drive. He handed off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire twice, completed a pass to tight end Travis Kelce, and then fired an incomplete pass to receiver Mecole Hardman on third-and-4. Hardman bobbled the ball and nearly let it fall into the hands of a defender.

But that was all for Mahomes, whose health is paramount for Kansas City heading into the regular season. But with an entirely new offensive line, head coach Andy Reid wants to strike a balance between making sure Mahomes doesn’t get hurt and preparing the team to beat the Browns in Week One.

“Yeah, I think it’s a mix because health is obviously important,” Reid said in his Monday press conference. “But getting used to those new guys that he’s dealing with, I think, is also important. Hearing his voice his importnat in a game situation with fans and so on.”

Reid added there’s a “pretty good chance” Mahomes will be on the field for more than four plays in Kansas City’s next preseason matchup.

The Chiefs had their new starting offensive line — left tackle Orlando Brown, left guard Joe Thuney, center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith, and right tackle Lucas Niang — play for 11 snaps. Chad Henne came on to replace Mahomes for the team’s second drive.

Kansas City will take on the Cardinals in Arizona this Friday.