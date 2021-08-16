Bears waive Gage Cervenka, Dionte Ruffin, and Jester Weah

Getty Images

Another team has started the work of getting down to 85 players by the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

The Bears announced that they’ve waived three players on Monday: offensive lineman Gage Cervenka, defensive back Dionte Ruffin, and receiver Jester Weah.

Cervenka and Ruffin signed with Chicago in the spring after going undrafted. Weah entered the league in 2018 and had previous stints with Houston and Washington.

All three played in Saturday’s preseason matchup. Cervenka was on the field for three special teams snaps. Ruffin recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter. And Weah was targeted with one pass in the fourth quarter.