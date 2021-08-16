Broncos coach Vic Fangio says “it’s possible” he will name starting quarterback after next game

Getty Images

The Broncos have an open competition at quarterback between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. It could soon be closed.

Asked by reporters on Monday whether coach Vic Fangio will name the Week One starter after this weekend’s preseason game against the Seahawks, Fangio said, “It’s possible.”

The Broncos presumably prefer to see Lock win the job, since he has a higher ceiling than Bridgewater. The Broncos decided a couple of years ago not to counter the Chiefs’ high-octane offense with a stifling defense but to instead fight fire with firepower. That all points to Lock getting the first crack at the starting job, with Bridgewater providing a fallback option at a higher floor than Lock.

Fangio also said that Lock is “definitely” seeing the field better, and that he showed patience in making a 33-yard completion to receiver Jerry Jeudy on third down against the Vikings.

Injuries and ineffectiveness have hampered Lock. If he can stay healthy and keep developing, he could still be a very good quarterback. The first challenge is winning the job in the competition with Bridgewater, who is due to get the start against Seattle.