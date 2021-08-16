C.J. Mosley says anyone sleeping on the Jets will get blown out

Getty Images

C.J. Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 and has played two games in two years since then: He was injured for most of the 2019 season and opted out of 2020. But Mosley is confident that he and his team have big things ahead of them in 2021.

Mosley said he hasn’t lost any of the confidence that he arrived with more than two years ago.

“I’d go back to one of my quotes when I first got here: People are sleeping on the Jets, and if people come with that same mentality, they’re going to get their ass blown out,” Mosley said. “That’s 100 percent, whether we’re at MetLife or anywhere else. If they think there’s anything old about this Jets team, it’s not going to end well for them. That’s the mindset we’re going to bring to work every day. We’ve just got to make sure that we hold each other accountable every day when we go to practice, make sure we stay as healthy as possible, and have the same mindset, the same goal: To win every game.”

The Jets didn’t blow anyone out last year (they went 2-14 and both wins were in one-possession games), but Mosley thinks he’s returning to a different team this year.