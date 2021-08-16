Cardinals activate James Conner off COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals announced several roster moves on Monday, notably activating running back James Conner off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Conner went on the list on Aug. 12 as a high-risk close contact. This season, only players who have not been vaccinated are placed on the COVID-19 list for being in proximity with someone who has tested positive.

After four seasons with the Steelers, Conner signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in the spring.

Tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive lineman Leki Fotu, and safety Charles Washington were also activated from Arizona’s COVID reserve. The three were placed on the list last week at the same time as Conner.

Receiver Andy Isabella remains on the COVID-19 list. It’s his second stint on it during training camp.

Arizona also cut four players to reduce its roster to 85 players prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline: receiver Aleva Hifo, defensive lineman Darius Kilgo, running back Ito Smith, and receiver JoJo Ward.