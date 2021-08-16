Chargers cut Michael Bandy, Alex Kessman

Getty Images

The Chargers confirmed a report that they were releasing punter Lachlan Edwards on Monday with an announcement that included word of two other departures from the roster.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Alex Kessman. The moves leave the Chargers at 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to drop to that number.

Bandy played in The Spring League after posting 163 catches for 2,850 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final two seasons at the University of San Diego. He played eight snaps against the Rams in the team’s first preseason game.

Kessman did not play in that contest. He was undrafted out of Pitt this year.