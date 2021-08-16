Chargers releasing Lachlan Edwards

USA TODAY Sports

In getting down to Tuesday’s 85-player roster limit, the Chargers will eliminate the competition at punter.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Los Angeles is releasing Lachlan Edwards.

Edwards spent time on the Chargers’ practice squad last season and signed a futures deal with the club in January. He punted twice in the Chargers’ matchup with the Rams on Saturday night, averaging 53.5 yards per kick and 43.0 net yards.

Edwards last appeared in a regular-season game with the Jets in 2019. He was New York’s punter for four seasons, averaging 45.5 yards per attempt on 338 punts.

With Edwards out of the picture, Ty Long will remain the Chargers’ punter. He’s been with L.A. since 2019, at one point pulling double duty as a kicker and punter. He’s also kicked off for the Chargers, sending 60 percent for touchbacks.

Last year, Long averaged 46.8 yards per punt. He averaged 61.5 yards on a pair of punts in Saturday’s contest.