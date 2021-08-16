David Culley anticipates Anthony Miller returning this season

Getty Images

Texans receiver Anthony Miller underwent an MRI on his dislocated right shoulder after the team arrived home from Green Bay.

Texans coach David Culley said Monday he is “hopeful” Miller returns this season, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports. Culley, though, did not update the severity of the injury after calling it a “slight dislocation” immediately after the game, and he did not have a prognosis for Miller’s return.

Miller previously underwent surgeries on his left shoulder after experiencing dislocations.

Miller, who was traded by the Bears to the Texans last month, was carted off the sideline after injuring his shoulder on a 2-yard reception in the third quarter. Miller is competing with Keke Coutee for playing time in the slot.

“It’s unfortunate,” Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor said after the game. “Anytime a guy gets injured, obviously it’s the nature of the business that we play. He’s a very talented receiver. We’re definitely going to miss him on the field. It’s another opportunity for guys in the wide receiver room to step up and make those plays. I wish him a speedy recovery. I know he’s disappointed about the injury. It’s more important that he heals and makes a 100 percent recovery.”

Miller, a former second-round choice of the Bears, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He played all 16 games last season, with six starts, and was fifth on the Bears with 49 catches.

He missed only one game in his first three seasons, playing 47 of a possible 48 games.