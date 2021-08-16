DeVonta Smith dressed for Eagles practice

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Saturday that wide receiver Devonta Smith was day-to-day in his recovery from a knee sprain and that he looks forward to “seeing him out there in practice soon.”

Sirianni didn’t have to wait long. Per multiple videos and pictures from Philadelphia, Smith is on the field and wearing pads for Monday’s joint practice with the Patriots.

While it’s a safe bet that they won’t overload the first-round pick right off the bat, it remains to be seen just how much work Smith does in his first practice session in a couple of weeks.

The Eagles and Patriots play on Thursday night, which may be too soon for Smith to be ready for game action. If so, he’ll have his final shot at playing in the preseason against the Jets on August 27.