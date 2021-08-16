Dolphins sign Khalil McClain, waive Carson Meier

Getty Images

The Dolphins have brought in another receiver.

Miami announced on Monday that the team has signed Khalil McClain and waived tight end Carson Meier.

McClain just entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Troy. He initially signed with the Bears in the spring but Chicago waived him at the end of July.

Meier signed with Miami in late July. He played eight offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in the Dolphins preseason game with the Bears. Meier has appeared in one career regular-season game, with Atlanta back in 2019.