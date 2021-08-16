Falcons become first NFL team to have every player vaccinated

Getty Images

The Falcons might not finish first in anything else this season, but they are first in vaccination rate.

The Falcons confirmed, via multiple reports, that all of their players are vaccinated. That makes them the first team in the NFL to reach a vaccination rate of 100 percent.

Other teams are close. As of Saturday, all 32 teams had a vaccinatation rate above 75 percent, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fifteen teams were above 95 percent, with another 10 teams above 90 percent.

The Falcons cut six players the past two days, so based on today’s news, at least one of players who was released was unvaccinated.

As of last Wednesday, 91.7 percent of all NFL players had gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.