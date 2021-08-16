Falcons cut George Obinna, Bryce Hargrove

Getty Images

The Falcons have dropped their roster to 84 players well ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to get to 85 players.

The team announced that they have cut defensive lineman George Obinna and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove. They excised four other players from the roster on Sunday.

Obinna signed with the team in June after spending time with the Browns last season. He was undrafted out of Sacramento State.

Hargrove went to Pitt and signed with the Falcons after being passed over in this year’s draft.

Getting under 85 players gives the Falcons a spot to work with and would give them a head start on getting to 80 players ahead of next week’s deadline.