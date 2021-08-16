Former Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath dies at 84

Getty Images

Former Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath died Sunday night, the team announced. He was 84.

“The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath,” the Browns said in a statement. “He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core. Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. He was one of the most decorated offensive linemen in team history, earning numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He also helped the Browns capture the 1964 NFL Championship and opened holes for three Hall of Fame runners. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Schafrath, who was born in Wooster, Ohio, and attended Ohio State, was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 1959 draft. He immediately became a cornerstone player and spent all 13 of his NFL seasons in Cleveland.

Schafrath helped the Browns win their fourth NFL championship in franchise history in 1964.

He was a four-time All-Pro, earned six Pro Bowl nominations and helped block for three Hall of Fame running backs — Jim Brown, Bobby Mitchell and Leroy Kelly. Schafrath’s teammates nicknamed him “The Mule.”

Schafrath was elected into the Browns Legends Club in 2003.

He joined the Washington coaching staff as offensive line coach under George Allen four years after his retirement as a player, and Schafrath stayed in the position until 1977. In 1986, Schafrath began a political career and won a seat in the Ohio State Senate. He continued serving in the Ohio Senate until his retirement from politics in 2003.