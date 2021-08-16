Former Lions CB Alex Brown charged in wrong-way crash that injured a teammate

Getty Images

The Lions waived cornerback Alex Brown on Sunday, a day before Brown was charged in a wrong-way crash that injured two others.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports the prosecutor’s office has charged Brown with two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury.

Brown’s injured passenger was former teammate Charlie Taumoepeau, whom the Lions waived with a non-football injury designation.

“We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown,” the Lions said in a statement to Rogers. “Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident.

“Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously. We, as an organization, extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery.”

Brown was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of Interstate 75, near I-375, at 2:13 a.m. Sunday, according to Rogers. Brown’s vehicle struck another head-on, injuring the 27-year-old driver. First responders cut out Taumoepeau with the Jaws of Life before he was transported to a local hospital with a neck injury.

Brown’s arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Brown signed with the Lions in May after spending the previous two seasons with the Chiefs. He had two tackles and a quarterback hit in three games for Kansas City in 2019 and missed all of last season after tearing his ACL last August.