Giants waive Clayton Thorson with an injury designation

The Giants officially have a new No. 3 quarterback.

Word that they agreed to terms with Brian Lewerke came on Sunday night and the team announced his signing on Monday. Lewerke is needed on the depth chart because Clayton Thorson suffered a concussion on the final play of Saturday’s loss to the Jets.

Thorson was waived with an injury designation to clear space for Lewerke on the roster. Thorson will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed and will likely be released with an injury settlement once he is through the concussion protocols.

Lewerke joins Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon in the quarterback room with the Giants. He spent time with the Patriots last year after going undrafted out of Michigan State.