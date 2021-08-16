Honus Wagner card re-establishes dominance over Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Getty Images

In recent months, football cards tied to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have set new records at auction. Honus Wagner has told those whippersnappers to take a seat.

Via Dan Hajducky of ESPN.com, a T206 Honus Wagner card from 1909 sold for $6.066 million early Monday.

That eclipses the $4.3 million someone paid for a 1-of-1 National Treasures autographed Mahomes rookie card last month. A couple of Brady cards have gone for big money recently, including an autographed rookie card that was auctioned for $3.1 million.

That said, the Brady and Mahomes records applies to football only, a fact that doesn’t get mentioned when the sales are getting hyped. As noted by Hajducky, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $5.2 million in January, and a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James autographed rookie jerry card sold for that same amount in April.