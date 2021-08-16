Jay-Z, Fanatics partner for potential New York mobile betting license

Getty Images

Fanatics is moving quickly to implement its plan to expand into businesses far beyond sports merchandise.

Via Bloomberg, Fanatics and Jay-Z have partnered on a bid for a mobile sports betting license in New York. Jay-Z also will join Fanatics Betting & Gaming’s board of directors. He’ll serve as the group’s vice chairman.

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin outlined plans last week to take the business into various directions, from betting to media to ticketing and more.

Former FanDuel CEO Matt King will run the Fanatics Sportsbook. A filing with New York’s gaming commission indicates that Jay-Z will “help attract new customers, engage existing sports bettors and expand the overall footprint of the Fanatics sportsbook.”

Fanatics soon will have a much larger footprint, in sports betting and beyond.