Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley unlikely to participate in live drills this week

USA TODAY Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley continues to make progress as he returns from his torn ACL. But as New York heads to Cleveland for joint practices this week, the running back is unlikely to participate in live drills.

Head coach Joe Judge said on Sunday that he would meet with the team’s medical staff to discuss Barkley’s next steps. But Barkley’s knee has apparently responded well to what he’s done since returning to practice last Monday.

“I thought the plan of putting him through a couple of days, backing him off, ramping him back up, so obviously they have a really good feel for his body working with him throughout these last few months through the rehab process,” Judge said, via Michael Eisen of the team’s website. “At this point, the focus is really to kind of get him moving more and more within the football movements.

“In terms of what that’s going to mean for him this week in Cleveland, we’ll have to wait and see. I wouldn’t anticipate him being in any kind of live drills this week. As of this point, that would be the plan, but we’ll see where it goes as we go on down further and further when his body is ready for all the football.”

The Giants and Barkley himself have been careful to not put any sort of timeline on the running back’s full return to the field. But if things continue to progress at their current rate, then Barkley has a good chance to be available for the team’s season opener against the Broncos.