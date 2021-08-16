Mike Williams won’t practice against 49ers for Chargers this week

Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams won’t practice this week when they meet up with the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices.

According to the Associated Press, Williams won’t participate due to a hip flexor issue that will sideline him through the team’s second preseason game with the 49ers this Sunday.

Williams wasn’t likely to play in preseason games for the Chargers anyway as part of a veteran group behind held out through the exhibition schedule.

“He’s improving,” head coach Brandon Staley said. “He won’t practice this week for the (49ers) practices. Hoping to get him back soon though. He’s progressing but won’t practice this week.”

Staley also said that first-round tackle Rashawn Slater felt a little something in his lower back during their walkthrough on Monday. He was held out as a precaution but is expected back at work by the joint practices later in the week.