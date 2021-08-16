Packers cut Jon Dietzen, Ryan Winslow

Getty Images

The Packers cut offensive lineman Jon Dietzen and punter Ryan Winslow on Monday, the team announced.

Winslow’s three punts in the Packers’ preseason game against the Texans were returned for 70 yards, leaving him with a 25.7-yard net. Winslow’s release leaves JK Scott as the only punter on the roster.

The Packers added Winslow to the team’s practice squad last December and re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

Dietzen signed with the Packers in May as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin. He did not participate in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday night.