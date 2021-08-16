Ravens re-sign Kenji Bahar

USA TODAY Sports

A young quarterback has returned to Baltimore’s roster.

The Ravens announced on Monday morning that they’ve re-signed Kenji Bahar.

Baltimore initially signed Bahar following this year’s draft as a college free agent out of Monmouth. Though he was waived in June, the Ravens brought him back at the start of training camp when Lamar Jackson was out with COVID-19. Bahar was then waived on Aug. 8.

Baltimore may have needed some depth at the position because of an issue with Trace McSorley‘s back. McSorley was able to play in the Saturday exhibition matchup with the Saints, but told reporters that his back had locked up on him earlier in the day.

The Ravens also have Tyler Huntley competing to become their backup QB to start the 2021 season.