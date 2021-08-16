Ron Rivera sounds off on vaccine misinformation

Posted by Mike Florio on August 16, 2021, 9:37 AM EDT
Washington coach Ron Rivera rarely shies away from saying what needs to be said. Although he typically reserves the profanity for the locker room, the sideline, and/or the practice field, he made an exception when speaking to Albert Breer of SI.com regarding the avalanche of misinformation regarding the COVID vaccine.

“Gen Z is relying on this,” Rivera told Breer, referring to a phone. “And you got some, quite frankly, fucking assholes that are putting a bunch of misinformation out there, leading people to die. That’s frustrating to me, that these people are allowed to have a platform. And then, one specific news agency, every time they have someone on, I’m not a doctor, but the vaccines don’t work. Or I’m not an epidemiologist, but vaccines are going to give you a third nipple and make you sterile. Come on. That, to me? That should not be allowed.”

Rivera has justifiable concerns about the virus. Even though he’s vaccinated, his cancer bout from 2020 leaves him with a compromised immune system. He’s at risk for a bad outcome, if he catches COVID.

His willingness to speak the truth, unvarnished and uncensored, is what we currently need as a country. Our leaders are paralyzed by partisan politics and general red state/blue state paralysis. We need someone disconnected from the system to stand up and provide real leadership.

Someone like a football coach. Someone like Ron Rivera. Hopefully, more people with clear, strong voices will join him in challenging those whose desire to profit from telling people what they want to hear prevents them from getting what they need to hear.

Regarding the news agency Rivera mentioned without identifying it by name, it’s possible that he’s referring to one specific cable news channel owned by an NFL broadcast partner. At a time when the NFL is committed to taking the virus seriously — and to maximizing the number of Americans who get vaccinated — here’s hoping that Rivera and others connected to the NFL are privately letting said broadcast partner hear it, loud and clear.

  2. The lack of humility and charity in trying to rightly understand the other side from people like Rivera is astonishing.

  4. God bless Ron Rivera for his passion. 50% of new cases are from the delta Variant which was not around when the vaccine was. I’m not saying don’t get Vaccinated however, Pfizer last week said they need another vaccine for the new strain.

  5. Anti vaxxers need to get their head out of their endzone. Get the shot. Help the world. Put the tin hats away.

  6. Hey enoughalready. Ron has got a right to speak up on behalf of himself, his team and his family. We all do. This is America.

  7. Good. Someone has to.

    Morons need to vaxx and mask up. The greed, arrogance, narcissism
    and selifshness tied to how bad our society was acting before Covid.

    How did we get so dumb? It’s embarrassing.

  8. “That’s frustrating to me, that these people are allowed to have a platform”

    Looking at you, rapping Cole Beasley.

    If you do not want to get vaccinated, thats fine but do not spread misinformation. I have people in my family who haven’t gotten the vaccine, as they are not going to put a experimental drug into their body. But they had every shot to go to school, eat fast foods, take all types of medicine, drink alcoholic beverages…but won’t take the shot. And at this point, I don’t not care for if they get sick, I have will have no sympathy. Sorry, not sorry.

  10. Nailed it. I did not read him saying 100% of people should get the vaccine. But a large segment of people are being conned by misinformation into believing conspiracies. Those people not getting the vaccine is inexcusable and holding us all back.

  11. America is based on personal choice and freedoms. This virus doesn’t care about that and will continue to mutate as long as there are so many people unvaccinated. We are headed into further restrictions at the pace the numbers are growing.

  12. My body, my choice is the LAMEST excuse these “snowflakes” use.
    Just shows they are incapable of understanding and putting things into perspective.
    Just get vaccinated you tools.

  14. Thank You….and he is 10,000 percent correct…..unfortunately, we have never had a vaccine for STUPID !!

  15. I am pro-vaccine but the right to free speech and agreeing to disagree is one of the defining principles of this nation. I wouldn’t want to sacrifice that while we work out the pandemic. The NFL and NFL coaches want to stop the spread of misinformation, maybe they should lead by example.

  17. I think that the network that Riverboat Ron is referring to is why half of this country is so foolish and quite frankly, unintelligent. The great irony in all of this is that they’ve become addicted to literally fake news

  20. Ron is absolutely right. The anti vaxx crowd I are now responsible for this pandemic. And it is time to call them out for it.

  21. It’s unfortunate that the Founders of our country created a Bill of Rights, but neglected to create a similar “Bill of Responsibilities”. We all have the rights of citizenship, but so easily forget the responsibilities of citizenship, our civic duty to our fellow human beings.

  22. People will listen to whoever tells them what they want to hear. Whatever sounds good to them.

    Itching ears.

  23. . says: August 16, 2021 at 10:06 am I am pro-vaccine but the right to free speech and agreeing to disagree is one of the defining principles of this nation. I wouldn’t want to sacrifice that while we work out the pandemic. The NFL and NFL coaches want to stop the spread of misinformation, maybe they should lead by example. ================ Agreeing to disagree is one thing. Complaining you are being treated differently for being irresponsible is something completely different.

  25. The comments about “stick to football” I would bet come from people who probably don’t know football but have decided opinions about vaccines.

    Stick to what YOU know. I bet it’s not medicine.

  26. Stop crying, you want a vaccine then get a vaccine. You want to wear a mask then wear one. All of this is your business and your personal responsibility. When it comes to those who dont then mind your business. If your vaccine and mask work you have nothing to worry about.

  27. Good for him. We need a lot more people like Ron Rivera who have platforms to actively speak out against the sources that are hammering Americans with with all of the agenda driven lies that flood the airwaves every day.

  28. youpiratenow says:

    August 16, 2021 at 9:49 am

    God bless Ron Rivera for his passion. 50% of new cases are from the delta Variant which was not around when the vaccine was. I’m not saying don’t get Vaccinated however, Pfizer last week said they need another vaccine for the new strain.

    ………….

    And your point? There’s a new flu strain every year, hence the reason for a flu shot every year, the more people who get vaccinated the less this is a major problem, at some point with enough people vaccinated it will be like the flu, people will still die from it but not at the current numbers but more in line with the flu numbers and more than likely those not vaccinated, others who are vaccinated will have minor symptoms but no required hospitalization nor death.

  29. I don’t take my medical advise from a football coach. I also don’t take it from my mechanic, cable guy or the door greeter at Walmart.

  30. enoughalready says:
    August 16, 2021 at 9:42 am
    Hey Ron stick to what you know…football!!!

    ————-

    Please note: above is the view espoused by the same people who don’t trust doctors and scientists.

  31. August 16, 2021 at 10:31 am
    Stop crying, you want a vaccine then get a vaccine. You want to wear a mask then wear one. All of this is your business and your personal responsibility. When it comes to those who dont then mind your business. If your vaccine and mask work you have nothing to worry about.

    =======================

    Said nobody in the hospital dealing with Covid.

  32. The my body my choice argument is so lame and false. Ppl can smoke cigarettes bc its there body but can’t do it in public cuz of 2nd hand smoke effects others. If ur not vaxed ur spreading it to others. Also if it was my body my choice all drugs like crack and heroin would b legal. These my body my choice dont give their kids their choice when the get 5-8 vaccines to attend school or force them to wear braxes against their will.

  33. I fully agree with Mr. Rivera. Many in the US are now willing to put other people health (neighbours, friends, family) at serious risk just for politics. Sense of community and common good has been lost. It is incredibly sad and embarrassing. As a cancer survivor, I understand Mr. Rivera for being frustrated and mad.

