Saints waive Brett Maher

Getty Images

We learned on Sunday that the Saints were cutting cornerback Prince Amukamara and defensive end Noah Spence ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get to 85 players, but those aren’t the only veteran players getting excised from the roster.

Monday’s transaction wire brings word that they waived kicker Brett Maher with an injury designation. Maher kicked in 29 games for the Cowboys over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but didn’t play at all in 2020 while spending time with several different teams.

Maher was signed a week ago after word broke that Wil Lutz could miss the start of the regular season with an injury. If that’s still on the table, the Saints will likely be bringing in another kicker soon.

The Saints also waived running back Stevie Scott and placed tackle Kyle Murphy on injured reserve. Defensive back KeiVarae Russell went on the COVID-19 list and no longer counts on the active roster, so the Saints are below the 85-man limit.