Seahawks waive six, sign Alex Tchangam

Getty Images

The Seahawks have added a player to their defensive line while also reducing their roster to 85 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Seattle announced that the club has signed defensive end Alex Tchangam. He went undrafted out of Colorado in 2020, having played 20 games for the program in a pair of seasons.

He recorded 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in his senior year of 2019. He previously spent time at De Anza College, a junior college program.

To get down to 85 players, the Seahawks waived linebacker Nate Evans, offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil, cornerback Jordan Miller, defensive tackle Walter Palmore, receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams, and running back Cameron Scarlett. Of the six, only Miller has regular-season playing experience. A 2019 Falcons fifth-round pick, he appeared in 10 games for the franchise as a rookie and one game in 2020.