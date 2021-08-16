Sean McDermott: Dion Dawkins “not close to where he needs to be” after stint on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bills took left tackle Dion Dawkins off of the COVID-19 reserve list last week, but it will be some time before he’s back to his customary spot with the first team.

While Dawkins has worked with trainers and done some individual drills since coming off the list, he has not done any team work. Bills head coach Sean McDermott suggested that will remain the case for a while because Dawkins is a ways off from being in playing shape.

“He’s not close to where he needs to be to play and help us,” McDermott said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “He’s got a long road here. He’s going to control what he can control, and so are we. He’s got to continue to work hard to get himself back to where he’s — I mean, this is what, going on week four of training camp at this point? So, he’s missed a lot of time.”

McDermott noted that there are “teachable moments as far as COVID goes” and that he hopes the situation “resonates with the people it needs to resonate with” as the Bills head toward the regular season.