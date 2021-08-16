Trace McSorley out a few weeks with back injury

Getty Images

Trace McSorley started at quarterback for the Ravens in their preseason opener, but he won’t be back on the field in the near future.

McSorley said after Saturday’s game that his back had tightened up on him and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that the issue is going to keep McSorley out of action for a while.

“He was picking up a box or something the day of the game and said he had the back spasms,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “Turned out to be something in his back, it’s an issue. He wrenched it in some way, so he’s gonna be out a few weeks with that situation.”

McSorley’s injury pushes Tyler Huntley into the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Lamar Jackson. The Ravens also signed Kenji Bahar on Monday to add to the number of healthy quarterbacks available in Baltimore.