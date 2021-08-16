Trent Williams leaves practice early, 49ers not “overly concerned”

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams didn’t make it through the entire practice on Monday, but there’s no sign that the team believes it’s a serious injury.

Williams limped off the field during the session. Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t have too much detail on what happened, but he didn’t raise any alarms about the veteran’s condition.

“I didn’t see it. They said he just clipped his hip or knee or something, and we got him out,” Shanahan said, via 49ers WebZone.com. “Didn’t seem overly concerned, but we’ve got to look at it when we get inside.”

If there’s any concern, Williams may not be seeing the field for this week’s game against the Chargers.

Shanahan also said defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, which could mean he’s done for the preseason.