Vikings waive Blake Proehl, Riley Patterson

Getty Images

The Vikings dropped two players from the active roster on Sunday and did it again on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived kicker Riley Patterson and wide receiver Blake Proehl. Both players were waived with injury designations, so they’ll revert to injured reserve if they are not claimed by another team.

Patterson’s departure leaves Greg Joseph as the only kicker on the active roster and puts him on track to be the kicker in Week 1. Patterson was undrafted out of Memphis.

Proehl signed with the Vikings after going undrafted out of East Carolina this spring. His father is longtime NFL wideout Ricky Proehl and his brother Austin is vying for a spot on the Chargers’ roster.