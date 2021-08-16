Vikings waive Turner Bernard, Jordan Brailford

Getty Images

The Vikings announced a pair of cuts as the team works to get to the 85-player limit by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to trim their roster.

Long snapper Turner Bernard and defensive end Jordan Brailford have been waived in Minnesota. The Vikings now have 88 players, so three more moves will be coming.

Brailford had two tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in five games for the Vikings last season. He played 11 snaps against the Broncos in the Vikings’ preseason opener on Saturday.

Bernard snapped twice in that game. His departure leaves incumbent Andrew DePaola as the only long snapper on the roster.