Washington claims Caleb Wilson off waivers

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team cut a few players on Sunday as they close in on the deadline to drop the roster to 85 players, but they added a player who used to be with a divisional rival later in the day.

Washington announced that they claimed tight end Caleb Wilson off of waivers. The Eagles dropped Wilson after their preseason opener.

The Cardinals made Wilson the 254th and final pick of the 2019 draft, but he never played a game in Arizona. He spent some time with Washington late in the 2019 season and bounced between the practice squad and active roster with the Eagles for much of last season.

Wilson appeared in five games and played 48 of his 57 snaps on special teams.