What are the most important aspects of preseason?

Getty Images

PFT Live is back. Which means the PFT Live daily draft is back. Which means we did a PFT Live draft on Monday.

For our first show back, Simms and I looked at the things about the preseason that matter the most.

Have a listen to our selections, and then drops some of your own ideas in the comments.

Now that our hiatus is over, PFT Live debuts live on Peacock every morning at 7:00 a.m. ET, with a re-air on NBCSN at 9:00 a.m. ET. Sky Sports televises the show later in the day; this week, we’re on Sky Sports Action at 5:00 local time.